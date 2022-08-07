Mundi: Presidential election of the Municipal Council conducted

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): The presidential elections of the Mundi Municipal Council peacefully concluded on Sunday. The candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dominated the elections and occupied the post of Municipal Council's president and vice-president.

After securing nine out of 15 votes in the elections, BJP Jyotibala Chandramohan Rathore became the president of the council. On the other, Congress party candidate Divya Anil Rathore had to manage six votes. Similarly, BJP Rajnarayan Mandloi conquered the vice-president post with the same ratio of votes.

Regarding this, a celebratory procession was also taken across the main roads of the city by the BJP supporters. During this, council president Jyotibala Chandramohan Rathore gave her victory's credit to voters, organisation workers and the leader. MLA Narayan Patel said that with the formation of the BJP government, there will be no shortage of development work in the area.

Notably, in the Municipal Council election, BJP had secured seven out of 15 wards, six were occupied by Congress, and two were won by independent candidates. Later, one Congress councilor Rajnarayan Mandlo, elected from Ward no two also joined the BJP.