Indore: Building permission on up to 1K sq.ft plot within 72 hours, says new Mayor

WALKING THE TALK: Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, who says that traffic management is one of his priorities, asks a car driver to take his vehicle behind the zebra crossing at Mhow Naka on Saturday. Bhargav had reached the square to regulate traffic hours before assuming charge in the morning. | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, on Friday, assumed charge and, thereafter, released a vision document listing his priorities for the coming three months, which included expediting of Smart City works, construction of many important roads, setting up of hawkers’ zones is at least 15 wards, implementation of an integrated traffic management system, water conservation and maintaining cleanliness in the city.

A day after taking oath, Bhargav reached the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) headquarters and assumed charge around 1 pm on Saturday. “I took two important decisions after taking charge. First, I ordered issuing building for G+ buildings constructed on up to 1,000 sq.ft plot within 72 hours of filing of the application. We’ll bring the time down to 24 hours gradually. Second, I ordered installing sheds, making seating arrangement, arranging water facilities and so forth at Mazdoor Chauharas in the city,” he told reporters.

Replying to a query, the mayor said waterlogging was a major challenge which needed to be addressed on priority. “I’ll sit with the city planners and find out a solution to the problem,” he added.

Bhargav plays traffic cop at Mhow Naka

Before assuming charge, Bhargav reached Mhow Naka Square to regulate vehicular traffic there. With a whistle in his hand, he asked vehicle drivers to follow traffic norms. Upon seeing three persons riding a two-wheeler, he asked the traffic cops to make out a challan for the riders. However, when the rider said he would not repeat the mistake, the mayor allowed him to go without a challan. In fact, Bhargav gave him a rose bud asking him to comply with traffic norms in future. (Take note: Bhargav has taken up traffic management as one of his top priorities)

Major highlights of 3-month priority document

Traffic: Left turns of various squares to be widened, road marking work and synchronisation of traffic signals to be done. Integrated Traffic Management System to be installed at all important squares

In view of the safety of citizens, City Surveillance Policy to be implemented under which arrival/departure gates and parking places, buildings/colonies will be connected to Integrated Control Command Centre with CCTV cameras

Multi-storey parking lots: For construction of multi-storey parking lots, plans will be prepared for the development of off-street and on-street parking

Smart City: Renovation work of Rajwada, Gopal Mandir, Malharrao Holkar and Boliya Sarkar Chhatris will be completed. Road from Bada Ganpati to Krishnapura bridge to be completed. Khajrana Ganesh Temple entrance gate work will be completed

Main roads: Work on under-construction/proposed roads, including Tejaji Nagar to Bhanwarkuan, RE-2, MR 3, MR 5, RW to be expedited

Bridges/Culverts: Work on bridges/culverts at Hathipala, South Toda, North Toda, Badal ka Bhatta, Sarvahara Nagar, Nyay Nagar near Teen Imli bus stand and Sewa Kunj Hospital will be completed soon

Hawkers’ Zone: 15 new hawkers’ zones will be developed

Electrical Department: At least 20,000 LED street lights out of a total of 80,000 to be installed

Sanjeevani Clinic: Out of 85 proposed Sanjeevani clinics, construction of at least 15 will be started

AMRUT Scheme: Supply of water to be started from newly constructed overhead tanks

Housing for the Poor: 6,258 residential units will be constructed and given to the poor

Beggar-free City: Indore city will be made beggar-free bu rescuing and rehabilitating beggars