Mundi: Omkareshwar dam’s water level reaches 195.20 metre

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): The water level at Omkareshwar dam project has increased with the increase in water discharge from the Indira Sagar Project. It reached 195.20 metres till Monday evening. By 5:00 pm, power generation from three units was recorded with 195 mega watt. According to information, the remaining five units became operational at night.

Preparations have been made in this regard. 520 MW production will begin soon. Along with this, the water flow capacity from the dam will increase. Notably, water discharge is expected to increase to about 1896 cubic metres. Here, each machine produces 65 megawatt of power.

Also, the water flow capacity per machine is 237 cubic metres per second. Due to this, the flow of water in the lower level of Narmada will increase after the next 24 hours, the management said.

