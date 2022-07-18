e-Paper Get App

Mundi: Omkareshwar dam’s water level reaches 195.20 metre

By 5:00 pm, power generation from three units was recorded with 195 mega watt. According to information, the remaining five units became operational at night.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 18, 2022, 10:20 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): The water level at Omkareshwar dam project has increased with the increase in water discharge from the Indira Sagar Project. It reached 195.20 metres till Monday evening. By 5:00 pm, power generation from three units was recorded with 195 mega watt. According to information, the remaining five units became operational at night.

Preparations have been made in this regard. 520 MW production will begin soon. Along with this, the water flow capacity from the dam will increase. Notably, water discharge is expected to increase to about 1896 cubic metres. Here, each machine produces 65 megawatt of power.

Also, the water flow capacity per machine is 237 cubic metres per second. Due to this, the flow of water in the lower level of Narmada will increase after the next 24 hours, the management said.

Read Also
Mundi: Leopard spotted at Singaji Thermal Project
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMundi: Omkareshwar dam’s water level reaches 195.20 metre

RECENT STORIES

Expenses for foreign visits by former Maharashtra CMs Vilasrao Deshmukh, and Devendra Fadnavis...

Expenses for foreign visits by former Maharashtra CMs Vilasrao Deshmukh, and Devendra Fadnavis...

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC stares at vaccine shortage for 'encouraging' booster drive

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC stares at vaccine shortage for 'encouraging' booster drive

Mumbai: Man found dead in Saki Naka, missing wife prime suspect

Mumbai: Man found dead in Saki Naka, missing wife prime suspect

Maharashtra and Mumbai report zero COVID-19 deaths

Maharashtra and Mumbai report zero COVID-19 deaths

Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai

Legendary singer Bhupinder Singh passes away in Mumbai