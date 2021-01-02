Mumbai-based comic Munawar Faruqui booked in Indore for 'insulting Hindu gods', roughed up by Hindutva group

An FIR was lodged against Munawar Faruqi and organisers of the show.

The FIR was filed on the complaint of Hind Rakshak organisation's chief Eklavya Singh Gaur, the son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur, for allegedly using obscene language for a community's religious beliefs.

Prathvi Chandanshiv, one of the members of the organisation said that a 26- years-old man (Faruqui) used derogatory language for gods in a café in Chappan Dukan area.

Some members of the organisation were present there, and they objected to him for using such language after which they had an altercation, he said.

Police said that on the complaint of Gaur and other members of the organisation, they have detained the man and are interrogating him.

Faruqi is from Gujarat's Jamnagar district but is now based in Mumbai. This is not his first brush with the law.