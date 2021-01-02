Mumbai-based comic Munawar Faruqui booked in Indore for 'insulting Hindu gods', roughed up by Hindutva group

Indore: Mumbai-based comedian Munawar Faruqui was reportedly roughed up by members of a right-wing Hindutva group in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday and an FIR was also lodged against him for 'insulting Hindu gods'.
A brawl ensued between Hind Rakshak organisation and organisers at a cafe in Indore where Faruqui was performing before police arrived and took him away to Tukoganj police station.
An FIR was lodged against Munawar Faruqi and organisers of the show.
The FIR was filed on the complaint of Hind Rakshak organisation's chief Eklavya Singh Gaur, the son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur, for allegedly using obscene language for a community's religious beliefs.
Prathvi Chandanshiv, one of the members of the organisation said that a 26- years-old man (Faruqui) used derogatory language for gods in a café in Chappan Dukan area.
Some members of the organisation were present there, and they objected to him for using such language after which they had an altercation, he said.
Police said that on the complaint of Gaur and other members of the organisation, they have detained the man and are interrogating him.
Faruqi is from Gujarat's Jamnagar district but is now based in Mumbai. This is not his first brush with the law.
Earlier in April, Ramesh Solanki, a Hindutva activist and former Shiv Sena member, filed an online complaint with Mumbai Police against standup comedian Munawar Faruqui for "mocking Sri Ram and Sita Maata".
