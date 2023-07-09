MTH Hospital Incident: MTA Up In Arms Against Appointment Of Admin Officers As Nodal Officers  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Enraged by the decision of the divisional commissioner to appoint administrative officers as nodal officers in the hospital associated with Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, the Medical Teachers’ Association were up in arms and threatened to stage a protest if the orders were not revoked.

The Medical Teachers’ Association had held a meeting to decide the further course of protest and also decided to submit a memorandum to the Dean addressing the chief minister on Monday.

“The decision of appointing the administrative officers over the superintendents of the hospitals associated with MGM Medical College is an insult of the doctors as well as a question on their capability. We were protesting against the involvement of administrative officers in the functioning of the hospitals and medical colleges,” president of MTA Dr Arvind Ghanghoriya said. He added that they have also appealed to the dean of MGM Medical College and superintendents of the associated hospitals to protest against the same and we will extend our support from across the state.

In its order, the commissioner has given the responsibility of nodal officers to five administrative officials who will be responsible for the smooth working and coordination in the hospitals.

IDA CEO Ramprakash Ahirwar has got responsibility of MY Hospital, Chacha Nehru Children Hospital, Cancer Hospital, and Manorama Raje TB Hospital.

Similarly, SDM Anshul Khare got the charge for Super Specialty Hospital, joint commissioner (development) Sanjay Saraf is the nodal officer for School of Excellence for Eye, and additional commissioner (revenue) Janki Yadav gets MTH Hospital’s responsibility and SDM Vinod Rathore has become the nodal officer of Mental Hospital.

Meanwhile, MTH Hospital’s nodal officer Janki Yadav reached the hospital on Saturday and stayed for a couple of hours to check the facilities there.

MGM Medical College Constitutes Panel To Improve Facilities In MTH

Concerned over the incident of swapping of infants’ dead bodies in MTH Hospital, MGM Medical College administration has constituted a committee of five medical teachers led by Dr KK Arora to review the facilities in the NICU, cleanliness, data analysis, and other facilities in the hospital. The committee comprises of Dr Nirbhay Mehta, Dr Brijesh Lahoti, Dr Hemlata Jharbade, and Dr Shweta Walia.

The committee has been ordered to submit its report in 15 days so that the suggested changes can be made to improve the facilities.