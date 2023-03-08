MPUDC commissioner visits Pithampur, praises sewage treatment plant

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Yadav, commissioner of Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Corporation today visited the Pithampur Municipality area and reviewed several works including the cleanliness drive by the Pithampur Municipal Corporation. CMO Dr Madhu Saxena informed him in detail about the work being done by the Municipality. Yadav inspected the sewage treatment plant built by the municipality in the Sagaur area. In this plant, the sewage water coming out of the safety tank is filtered and some of this water is used for trees in the garden being developed by the municipality. Praising the plant, the commissioner said that officers and employees of other bodies would be sent here for training. The commissioner also visited the trenching ground. Seeing the arrangement of the plant, he said that the plant is working efficiently and the waste is being disposed of properly.

He discussed with the CMO and the officials the development works being done and state government plans in detail. He inspected the five self-made products made by women self-help groups' and discussed in detail with the women about the manufacture of these products and the profit accrued. The commissioner stayed in the municipality area for about 2 hours. Along with the joint director of the civic body Rajiv Nigam, office superintendent Pradeep Nigam and top officials were also present.