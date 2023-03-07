Madhya Pradesh: Holi Dahan programme organised in many places in Mhow

FP Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Holi Dahan programme has been organised in many places in the city. Holika Dahan has been done in many places late in the night. Before Holi Dahan, women worshipped Holi, after that Holika Dahan was done if the ancient Moti Chowk. This time, Holi of condos made of cow dung was lit at many places. Hundreds of devotees enjoyed Holi hymns in the evening.

It continued till late at night. Women danced on Holi hymns. Thandai was served by many business organisations on the occasion of Holi. A grand Holi Faag Yatra will be taken out on Tuesday morning at Gopal mandir, passing through major markets of the city and ending at Gopal Temple. Faag Yatra will be welcomed with gulaal and flowers at many places in the city.