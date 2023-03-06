Madhya Pradesh: National Safety Day celebrated as Linemen’s Day in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The hard work of linemen and field staff of Madhya Pradesh Electricity Company who work day in and day out in odd conditions for uninterrupted power supply was acknowledged.

To appreciate the work being done by the line employees and to honour them for their contribution, National Safety Day on March 4 was celebrated as Linemen's Day in Mhow Power Company. Officers in charge of distribution centres, along with executive engineer Rajesh Mahore, were present on the occasion.

In a dignified programme organised at the local Electricity Board premises, the officers praised the work being done by the linemen and field staff. The executive engineer honoured the linemen and field staff who did excellent work by giving them mementos. On this occasion, linemen also shared their experiences from the stage. Rajesh Mahore administered the oath to all the employees to make maximum use of safety equipment and follow safety precautions.