Mhow News Diary: Goat rearing training completed

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The three-day goat rearing training ended on Friday, under the Scheduled Castes sub-scheme of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in the College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, Mhow. The training was organised from March 1 to March 3.

Training coordinator Dr Deepak Gangil said that 17 scheduled caste beneficiaries were trained. In the closing ceremony, Dean Dr BP Shukla said that such training are being organised continuously in the college and the college is always moving forward to help the farmers.

The training booklet was released in the closing ceremony. Certificates were also distributed to the beneficiaries. Dr Atul Singh Parihar conducted the programme and Dr Jitendra Singh Yadav accepted the vote of thanks.

Wife of former Station Commander passes away

Usha Ummat wife of Brig Ravi Ummat, the former station commander of Mhow military station passed away at her residence in Mhow on Sunday. She was 91 and her son Colonel Anil Ummat, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren are in the family. She was actively involved in social work, especially teaching unprivileged kids of her surroundings and slum areas of Mhow. Her husband Brigadier Ummat held the appointment of Mhow station commander for two-and-a-half years in late 70s. During his tenure, Brig Ummat had carried out a lot of development work in Mhow cantonment area as he was the President of Mhow Cantonment Board.