Madhya Pradesh: Bhagwan Gopal ji's Phag Yatra will begin at Kunj Galian in Mhow

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations have begun for Holi, the festival of colours. Holika Dahan will be done at more than 70 places in the city. The markets are also being decorated for Holi. Purchase of Rang-Gulaal, Pichkari, etc. have increased. Scholars have different opinions regarding Holika Dahan. It will take place on February 6 in most of the places in the city. Preparations have begun in the city regarding Holi. At various places, shops of color-gulaal, pichkari, garlands etc. have also been decorated.

From Monday, shopping for Holi will also begin. Here, Holika Dahan will be done in the traditional way at more than 70 places. Holika Dahan will be done on March 6 only and Dhulandi will be done on March 7. This is because according to scriptures, Holika Dahan is done in Bhadra only. Holi holiday is on March 8.

A bhajan evening will be held on the night of Holika Dahan. A melodious Holi song and Phag will be performed by bhajan singer Sudhir Vyas at Gopal Mandir on March 6 from 8 pm. Holi of laddus and flowers will be played at night. Next day at 9 am on Dhulandi, Lord Gopal ji's Phag Yatra will begin at Kunj Galian of Mhow Nagar. Bhajan singer Pt Vipul Sharma along with his troupe will walk in the yatra singing bhajans of Radha-Krishna. Phag Yatra will be observed with different fragrant flowers and gulaal. Water will not be used in the journey. Tribal groups dancing in the Shobha Yatra will be the centre of attraction.

Apart from this, Lathmar Holi. Gulaal's Pichkari, Radha-Krishna's Raasleela, artistes playing ancient dubs, hundreds feet high gulaal blowing missile, flower blowing cannon will also be there. The yatra will pass through Sanghi Street, Main Street, Parsi Gali, Manak Chowk, Chhota Bazar, Sarafa, Moti Chowk, Harifatak in Mhow Nagar and end at the temple. Phag Yatra will also take place.