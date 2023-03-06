Indore: FIR against bus driver for reckless driving

Photo: Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Concerned over the rising number of road accidents on Khandwa Road, transport officers have lodged an FIR against the bus driver and cleaner at Simrol police station for driving recklessly.

Regional Transport Officer Pradeep Sharma said that during the investigation of the mishap, it was found that the bus driver was driving recklessly and on top of that the bus’s drive shaft had also broken.

“A team led by ARTO Rajesh Gupta had inspected the scene and found that the drive shaft of the bus was broken due to which the driver lost control of the bus. The cleaner and driver had jumped out before the bus fell into the ditch,” Sharma said.

He added that the bus was registered in Khandwa and it had the required permit and fitness certificates.

“We are continuously taking action to control accidents on Khandwa Road. Recently, we changed the timing of the buses having temporary permits and increased it to four and half hours from three and half hours to control their frequency,” Sharma said.

No action of 17 mitigation points

Delays by the authorities in taking action on the mitigation plan to prevent road accidents on Khandwa Road are proving fatal for innocent people. A team of district administration, RTO, NHAI, and police had prepared a 17-point plan to prevent the accidents on Indore-Khandwa Road but no action has been taken over the points yet.

As per the officials, installation of the beam crash barrier, rumble strips, signboards, and cat’s-eye were suggested to prevent the accidents but implementation has been at a snail’s pace.