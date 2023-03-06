Madhya Pradesh: Astronomers, scholars from 123 organisations attend ASI meeting at IIT Indore

IIT Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Around 470 astronomers, post-doctorate fellows, PhD and masters students from 123 organisations across the country attended the five-day 41st annual meeting of the Astronomical Society of India (ASI) hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology Indore from March 1 to 5.

The meeting, which was inaugurated by Padmashri AS Kiran Kumar, member, Space Commission & former chairman, ISRO in the presence of Prof Suhas S Joshi, director, IIT Indore and Prof Dipankar Banerjee, president, ASI and director, ARIES, saw 160 scientific talks and around 230 posters presented at this meeting.

There were fifteen plenary talks addressing several contemporary topics and projects in astronomy and space.

The members presented their research in areas spanning the entire range of astronomy from the Sun and the solar system, interstellar medium and our own galaxy, other galaxies, cosmology and the origin of the universe, along with sessions dedicated to instrumentation and techniques.

Discussions on the upcoming Indian observatories such as Aditya L-1, India’s first solar mission soon to be launched by ISRO; and LIGO-India, a gravitational wave observatory were also done.

Prof Jayant Narlikar was conferred the first ASI Govind Swarup Lifetime Achievement award for his phenomenal contribution to the growth of astronomy and astrophysics in India.

Dr Eve J. Lee from McGill University, Canada is the recipient of the Prof MK Vainu Bappu Gold Medal. Her work on studies of exoplanets and their formation has defined paths forward for the exoplanet community, motivating new theoretical and observational initiatives.

Dr Prateek Sharma, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore has been awarded the ASI Laxminarayana & Nagalaxmi Modali Award for his fundamental contributions to the understanding of multiphase plasmas in the circumgalactic medium and galaxy clusters.

As the past year was the celebration of 50 years of ASI, a special book titled “The Astronomical Endeavours of Sawai Jai Singh” illustrating the journey behind the Jantar Mantar observatories was released during the inauguration of ASI 2023.