MP: IIM Indore receives re-accreditation from EQUIS, maintains its ‘Triple Crown’

IIM Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Yet another feather added to its cap as IIM Indore received re-accreditation from the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) Quality Improvement Systems – EQUIS (Europe), a prestigious international organisation for management development.

With this, the elite b-school of Indore maintained its "Triple Crown".

EFMD-EQUIS is an international not-for-profit association based in Brussels, designed as a quality enhancement process for a particular programme within an institution.

IIM Indore received the EQUIS re-accreditation for three years

IIM Indore has received the EQUIS re-accreditation for three years. This accomplishment further reinforces the institute’s position among the top 100 business schools globally, with a ‘Triple Crown’ accreditation, including accreditations from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB – USA) and the Association of MBAs (AMBA – UK).

Prof Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore, congratulated the entire IIM Indore community for their dedication and hard work in achieving this accolade.

He emphasised that the achievement was the result of the collective efforts of the entire institution working together with a shared sense of purpose.

IIM Indore - forefront of innovation in management education

Over the past 26 years, IIM Indore has been at the forefront of innovation in management education, with many firsts to its credit. The institute has pioneered a Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management, a weekend Post Graduate Programme for Working Executives in Mumbai, and a Doctoral Programme in Management for working professionals and defence officers. Additionally, the institute has launched several Virtual Learning Programmes for Executives and a General Management Programme for Executives.

"We have also expanded our footprint to the UAE and the Middle East, with a strong alumni base of over 600 abroad. IIM Indore is widely recognized for offering socially conscious courses and programmes, and the EQUIS re-accreditation serves as a testament to its commitment, dedication, and eagerness to contribute to research and academia," said Rai.

The EQUIS Criteria Framework for accreditation is a comprehensive set of factors used to evaluate the quality and standards of an educational institute. The framework includes context, governance and strategy, programme portfolios, students, faculty, research and development, executive education, resources and administration, internationalisation, ethics, responsibility and sustainability, and connections with practice.

IIM Indore has been assessed on its ability to meet the rigorous standards set by the EQUIS Criteria Framework, and has been granted accreditation based on its performance in each of these areas. International accreditation and re-accreditation are essential affirmations of the institute’s achievements.

IIM Indore made significant progress

IIM Indore has also made significant progress, ranking in the top 100 FT Rankings for Management Schools and seventh in the National Institute Ranking Framework. IIM Indore received Rank #2 amongst all the B-Schools in India in the Eduniversal 4 Palmes Rankings 2022, under the Top Business School with Significant International Influence.

The institute has received Rank #2 amongst all the IIMs in this category. IIM Indore’s re-accreditation by EFMD Quality Improvement Systems – EQUIS is a momentous achievement that reflects the institute’s dedication to academic excellence and innovation in management education.

EFMD - EQUIS officials have appreciated IIM Indore for its continuous commitment towards excellence in education and unwavering dedication towards imparting knowledge that stands the test of time. "We take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude to EQUIS for their recognition and support, which has helped us raise the bar of academic standards to greater heights," Rai said .