MPPSC Result Out: Girls Bag Top 3 Spots In Deputy Collector Category; Result For 13% Students Held Over Pending OBC Quota Case

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) declared the final result of State Service Examination-2019 late on Tuesday night. Selection list has been released for 87 percent posts. Due to the OBC reservation case pending in the court, appointments to 13 percent posts have been stopped. There are 7 girls in the top-10.

The State Service Examination was held for 484 posts. Of these, results of 472 have been released at present. Women have won 197 of these posts. This is 42 percent of the total recruitment number. 13 candidates have become Deputy Collector while 9 have become DSP.

In the list of Deputy Collector categories released by the Commission, Priya Pathak of Satna is at first place, Shivangi Baghel of Rewa is at second place and Pooja Soni of Panna is at third place. Apart from these, names of Rahul Kumar Patel, Nidhi Mishra, Harneet Kaur Kalsi, Saurabh Mishra, Saloni Agarwal, Ritika Patidar, Ashutosh Mahadev Singh Thakur are in the merit list. In the list of candidates selected for the post of DSP, the first name is Ruchi Jain, second is Lalit Bairagi and third is Harsh Rathore.

The selection list was to be released for a total of 484 posts, but out of these, eligible candidates were not found for 12 posts (disabled and other quota), hence the final result has been released for 472 posts. For the remaining posts, the list will be released after the court's decision.

After the decision on OBC reservation, the result of remaining 13% posts will be declared.

In 2019, two separate main examinations were conducted as part of the selection process and a result was released on that basis. Earlier, the result of the PSC main exam was changed twice. Besides, the list of candidates selected in the interview has also been changed. The case regarding the selection process is pending in the court. Petitions have also been filed in the Supreme Court against this selection process.

In August 2023, the High Court, through an interim order, had ordered 389 candidates to be included in the interview. PSC again went to court against this. The Commission said that the court cancelled the old order. After this the PSC processed the legal opinion.

Parents and brother contributed to the success

Pooja Soni said that after the main examination, I was very nervous about the interview and what would be the result. My parents and brother have contributed to this success. Pooja, who belongs to a middle-class family, said that her father is a farmer and her mother is a housewife. She is the first member to reach such a high position in the family.

Pooja said that to be successful it is very important to study with concentration. There is no fixed number of hours for preparing for competitive exams. When you pass a big exam, your confidence automatically increases.

Simmi also selected for the post of Deputy Collector in 2020

Simmi Yadav, who secured 14th rank, lives in Nariman City, Indore. After marriage with Rahul Yadav in 2016, Simmi started preparing for MPPSC examinations. Mother is in a government job. Simmi said that the family supported her a lot for her studies. Simmi has also been selected for the post of Deputy Collector in 2020.