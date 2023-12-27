Indore: Hindu Body Demands Action Against ‘Cow Killers’  

Representational photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Activists of a Hindu organisation staged a protest at the IMC office on Tuesday alleging that some cow slaughterers are active in the Ahirkhedi area of the city and demanded action against them.

An IMC official assured them that the matter would be investigated by the police and action would be taken against the guilty. The VHP activists also raised slogans. A few days ago, a complaint was lodged with the police and the police had taken action against a person but such incidents have not stopped.

The people of the area and the Hindu organisation activists had lodged a complaint with an officer of IMC but the remains of the cow were not removed from there, they alleged. Rajesh Binjve, an office bearer of VHP informed media persons that about 20 cows have been killed by unidentified men in three years.

On Tuesday too, the remains of a cow were recovered from the area. An officer of IMC assured the activists of action against the guilty and sought seven days time for the investigation. He informed media persons that efforts are on to identify the people, who killed the cows.