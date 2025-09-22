MPPSC Exams Record Barely 30% Turnout

Barely 30% Candidates Take MPPSC Exam | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The latest recruitment examination of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) recorded a turnout of only around 30 per cent candidates, raising concern among officials.

The exam was conducted to fill 15 vacant posts of deputy director, principal grade-2 and assistant director. Although 2,621 candidates had registered themselves, only about a third of them turned up to take the test.

This is not an isolated case of poor attendance. In fact, several recent examinations conducted by the MPPSC have seen a similar decline in participation. The State Engineering Services Exam held recently registered attendance of barely 55 per cent applicants.

Officials and experts are viewing the low turnout as a matter of concern, with many attributing it to factors such as limited vacancies.

MPPSC is a state body authorised competitive exams which aims to recruit candidates for various positions in the Madhya Pradesh state government, such as State Civil Services and State Police Services. The recruitment process includes three major stages, Prelims, Mains, and an Interview.

Earlier this month the MPPSC PCS final result were declared in which Devanshu Shivhare securing the top rank, followed by Rishav Awasthi and Ankit.