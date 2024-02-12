MPPSC: Early Exam Issue Candidates Threaten To Go On Strike From Today

MPPSC |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Even as candidates seeking postponement of state service main exam-2023 scheduled from March 11 on Sunday announced plans to go on indefinite strike, Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has called its meeting on Monday. The candidates stated they had sought permission from the district administration and police to stage a protest for an indefinite period. “Our main demand for extending the exam has not been accepted as yet.

We had given 48 hours ultimatum but more than 5 days have passed but no decision has been taken on our demand. We are going on indefinite strike from Monday,” said Akash Pathak, who led a two-day protest over the issue last week. MPPSC is unlikely to give in to the threats of agitation by some candidates as an extension in exam will have a cascading effect on the entire exam schedule.

“Anticipating cascading effect over all other exams due to the postponement of state service exam-2023, we may not accept the candidates’ request,” said an official wishing anonymity. In the meeting on Friday, the MPPSC officials observed that the exams would be affected in April and May month due to general elections as most of the teachers will be on poll duty.

On February 5, around 125 candidates had staged a protest outside the MPPSC office stating that they were not given appropriate time for preparation for PSC Mains-2023 and demanded an extension in the exam. For two days, the protest had continued. The candidates stated that they would take permission from the competent authority and stage an indefinite strike over the issue.