MPBSE class 12 exam: Dikshita bags fifth rank in state

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Excellent School recorded excellent results in class X and XII MP Board examinations, results of which were declared on Thursday.

Dikshita Jain secured fifth position in the state merit-list by securing 96.6% marks in Arts stream in class XII.

Similarly, Akshat Bhawsar bagged ninth rank in state merit-list in Class X examination, making the school proud. Both the students have secured first position in the district merit-list too.

As soon as result of MPBSE declared class XII and X results on its website, a large number of students reached school premises.

Teachers extended best wishes to district topper Jain and applauded efforts of parents as well as teachers.

Revealing his secret to success, Jain said that she used to dedicate five to six hours for studies apart from school hours. She remained focused on consistency and hard work, time management throughout academic session. She aims to become an IAS officer.

Encouraging the failed students in the board exams, she advised them to keep working hard towards their goal. One can achieve better results with hard work, dedication and perseverance.

