MP: Youth Stripped, Tied To Pole And Thrashed On Suspicion Of Stealing Rods In Dhar |

Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh): Suspecting that a youth was stealing iron rods from a construction site along the Rau-Pithampur Highway, four people including a contractor tied him to a pole and beat him up mercilessly here at Pithampur in Dhar district.

The heinous incident took place under Pithampur police station sector 1 jurisdiction on Thursday. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media platforms, following which police took cognizance of the matter and swung into action.

Accused contractor Rishabh Jain is seen in the video beating the man and telling the others to beat him properly. Victim Sandeep Raj in his statement to police said that the accused caught him, stripped his clothes, and without listening to him tied him to a pole and started beating him.

In a video, a man is seen tied to a pole and beaten by a group of four people for one hour while many passersby stopped to witness the drama. The victim is seen begging for mercy but the accused kept on beating him. The incident has sparked widespread outrage among concerned citizens.

Station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi booked a case and arrested three accused in the case. Similarly, a case was registered against Sandeep for alleged theft. Further investigations are underway.