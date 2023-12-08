Suspense Over CM Continues In MP: Prahlad Ahead Of Others In Race, Tomar, Patel Poth Quit As Union Ministers

ANI Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The suspense over selection of chief ministerial candidate for Madhya Pradesh continued for the fourth day on Thursday after the assembly election results were out on Sunday.

Both Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel resigned from the Union cabinet on Thursday.

Their resignation indicates that they will dedicate themselves to state politics.

If Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is not given a chance to remain in office for the fourth time, either Patel or Tomar may be given the command of the state.

BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma also held discussions with the Tomar and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw over the probable names for the top job.

Other leaders of the BJP held talks over the matter.

According to sources, the BJP leadership is making SC, ST and OBC formula.

One state may get an SC CM, another state a ST CM and the third one an OBC or upper caste CM.

Along with this, the party leadership is also working on appointing deputy chief ministers. The names of chief ministerial candidates in three states will be announced on the basis of this formula. Patel is getting the benefits of being an OBC candidate. After Chouhan, Patel is the most important face of OBC in the state. Because he has been a Union minister, he is close to the party’s central leadership.

The name of Tomar for the top job is also doing the the rounds. If Tomar is appointed CM, Patel may be given the post of deputy chief minister.

According to sources, Jyotiraditya Scindia is also making efforts to get the top position, but the political equation is not in his favour.

There is resentment among the BJP leaders against Scindia, so keeping in mind the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, the BJP leadership is afraid of taking the risk of making him CM.

According to sources, the state will get a new CM in a day or two. The BJP legislative party will meet on December 10.

CM not paying any attention to race for top job, reaches Sheopur, visiting Raghogarh today

At a time when the BJP leaders are either discussing the names of probable candidates for the post of CM or are making efforts to get that coveted position, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has begun to tour the constituencies where the BJP lost the election.

Chouhan reached Sheopur on Thursday. The Congress won both the states in the district. In Sheopur, Chouhan said the party would win all the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the state. He is visiting Raghogarh on Friday.

In Raghogarh, considered a fortress of Digvijaya Singh, his son Jaiwardhan Singh defeated the BJP candidate by a margin of 4,200 votes.

Suspense to be over by Sunday: Vijayvargiya

National general secretary of the BJP KailashVijayvargiya said that the suspense over the CM’s post would be over by Sunday. His statement indicates that the BJPLP will meet on that day.