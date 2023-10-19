 MP: Youth Gets 20 Yrs In Jail For Raping Minor
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
Representational photo | File

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Court of special judge (under POCSO Act) Rekha R Chandravanshi awarded 20-year jail term to a rapist, said additional district prosecution officer (ADPO) Archana Dangi. Dangi said that Raju Bheel, 22, of Dhar district was held guilty under Section 366 of the IPC and Section 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 for raping a minor.

Dangi further said that victim’s father lodged a complaint with Kotwali police station in Dhar stating that the family went to sleep after dinner on the night of June 12, 2022. He woke up around midnight to answer nature’s call and found his daughter missing from her cot. Even the main door was open. He woke up other members of the family and launched a search operation but in vain. The next day, he rushed to the police station and informed the police.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

