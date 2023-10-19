 Indore: Youth Arrested For Chain Snatching 
His accomplice is on the run.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 19, 2023, 10:31 AM IST
Representational photo | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested in connection with a chain-snatching incident in the Annapurna area on Wednesday. His accomplice was on the run till the filing of the report. 

According to the police, a youth named Nitin was caught on the information received from a person. He was involved in a chain-snatching incident. He has revealed the name of his accomplice.

They had allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman in the Annapurna area a few days ago. The police examined the CCTV footage of the area to verify the identity of the accused. 

Police said that the accused confessed to snatching a gold chain to fulfil their need for drugs. A team has been constituted to arrest the other accused. The arrested accused is being questioned for other such crimes in the city. 

article-image

