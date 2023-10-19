Indore: Youth Arrested For Chain Snatching 

Representational photo | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was arrested in connection with a chain-snatching incident in the Annapurna area on Wednesday. His accomplice was on the run till the filing of the report.

According to the police, a youth named Nitin was caught on the information received from a person. He was involved in a chain-snatching incident. He has revealed the name of his accomplice.

They had allegedly snatched a gold chain from a woman in the Annapurna area a few days ago. The police examined the CCTV footage of the area to verify the identity of the accused.

Police said that the accused confessed to snatching a gold chain to fulfil their need for drugs. A team has been constituted to arrest the other accused. The arrested accused is being questioned for other such crimes in the city.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)