MP: Youth Dies After Taking Poison In Khargone, Girl Critical

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A youth and a girl consumed a poisonous substance in Temarni village of Khargone district. Both were rushed to the district hospital, where the youth Sundaram died during the treatment.

Meanwhile, the girl, identified as Rani, remains in a critical condition and has been referred to the medical facilities in Indore.

The incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Gogawan police station. Dr Lakhan Patidar, who is posted at the district hospital, revealed that the family members had brought Rani and Sundaram in an unconscious state.

It was discovered that both had ingested a poisonous substance, leading to their grave condition. The medical team admitted them to the ICU, where Sundaram succumbed to the effects of the poison. Rani's condition continued to deteriorate, necessitating her referral to Indore for advanced medical care.

While the exact motive behind this tragic act remains under investigation, initial findings suggested a potential love affair between the two individuals. The police have been informed and are actively probing the incident. The tight-knit community has, however, denied any knowledge of a love affair.

