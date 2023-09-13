MP: Yatra Hoardings Removed Before It Reaches District | FP Photo

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): TheBJP's Jan Aashirwad Yatra has yet to reach the district, and even before that, the district administration removed the hoardings erected to promote the Yatra. The hoardings included photographs of national and state-level leaders of the party.

A hoarding was put up in the collectorate premises to promote the Jan Aashirwad Yatra. In the hoarding, photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, state president VD Sharma, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prahlad Patel, state home minister Narottam Mishra, and other leaders were included.

The figures of Ayushman Yojana were shown in the hoardings along with the party symbol and slogan “Phir is bar, Bhajapa Sarkar” (BJP government again this time).

Jan Aashirwad Yatra will reach Jhabua district on September 15, and the preparations for it are being made vigorously by the BJP.

However, the removal of the hoardings has sparked controversy and raised questions about the intentions behind such a decision. Critics argue that it is an attempt to suppress political opposition and limit the visibility of the BJP's Jan Aashirwad Yatra in the district.

Acting district president of the BJP, Praveen Surana expressed his displeasure over this action of the administration and said that the administration should not have any objection to publicising the public welfare scheme.

The election code of conduct has not been implemented yet, and if the administration had taken this action following the code of conduct, we would not have had any objection.

I will discuss this matter with senior officials in the state. Meanwhile, an attempt to contact district collector Tanvi Hooda failed after repeated attempts as she did not receive the call.

