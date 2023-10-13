MP: Women Voters Outnumber Male Counterparts In Ratlam

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Women voters outnumber their male counterparts in Ratlam district. Around 11,01,741 voters would exercise their franchise upcoming assembly poll in district’s five assembly constituencies. This includes 5,50,811 male and 5,50,894 women and 36 other voters. Ratlam district has five assembly constituencies Ratlam city, Ratlam rural, Jaora, Sailana and Alot. Alot assembly seat is reserved for SC candidate while Ratlam rural and Sailana assembly seats are reserved for ST candidates.

All the five seats will witness a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP In the last assembly elections in 2018, Ratlam City, Jaora and Ratlam rural assembly seats were won by BJP while Sailana and Alot were won by Congress. In Ratlam city, Sailana and Jaora assembly areas, the number of women voters is more than male voters. Ratlam City seat has 2,17,073 voters including 1,07,814 male, 1,09,254 women and five others. Sailana assembly seat has 2,10,430 voters which includes 1,04,115 male and 1,06,315 women voters.

Jaora assembly seat has 2,37,701 voters which includes 1,18,814 male voters and 1,18,878 women voters and nine others. Jaora assembly seat has got the highest number of voters amongst all the five assembly seats of Ratlam district. Ratlam rural assembly seat has 2,13,753 voters which includes 1,06,954 male voters, 1,06,786 women voters and 13 others. Alot assembly seat has 2,22,784 voters which includes 1,13,114 male, 1,09,661 female and nine others.