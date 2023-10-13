MP Election 2023: Unaccounted Cash Of More Than ₹36 Lakh Seized In Poll-Bound MP's Indore District...

Representative Pic/ File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Poll officials seized unaccounted cash of more than Rs 36 lakh from rural parts of Madhya Pradesh's Indore district in the last 24 hours, an official said on Friday.

The model code of conduct is in force in Madhya Pradesh, where the assembly elections are scheduled to be held on November 17.

Officials seized Rs 18.55 lakh in Gautampura, Rs 12 lakh in Sanwer, Rs 4 lakh in Gwalu Phata and Rs 1.9 lakh in Bargonda, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Umakant Chaudhary said.

The money was being transported in cars and the occupants of these vehicles could not give satisfactory answers to the poll staff about the cash, he said.

The Income Tax department has also been informed about the cash and further investigation is underway, the official said.

