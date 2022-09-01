MP: Woman jumps into well with two daughters in Raisen; all three die

Representative Photo |

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh): A woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well with her minor daughters, including an 8-month-old, in Raisen district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.

Parvati Bai (24) jumped into a well along with her three-year-old and 8-month-old daughters on Wednesday evening, Sultanganj police station in charge Vimlesh Rai said.

"Her husband Ramkrishna Lodhi informed police in the night after which the three bodies were retrieved from the well. The woman and Lodhi were staying separate from the latter's parents and other kin," he said.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Rajesh Tiwari said all angles are being investigated.

Lodhi has told police he and his wife had no dispute and that he was unable to understand why she took this extreme step.

