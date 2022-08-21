Bhopal: Seven stranded men rescued from flooded Khaara dam in Raisen district

Rescued men with authorities after they were rescued |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): As many as seven people who got trapped in flooded Kharra dam in Satlapur of Raisen district on Sunday were rescued after a one- and- half- hour long operation. The people had taken shelter on a high rock situated in the middle of the dam.

Speaking to Free Press, police post in charge of Satlapur, Vijay Tripathi said that seven people from Satlapur had gone to Kharra dam for fishing. Owing to heavy rains, the water level of the dam increased and all the men got stranded. They took shelter on a high rock. The water current of the dam was so strong that it was nearly impossible for them to swim across. SDM, Tehsildar, Satlapur police post in charge Vijay Tripathi along with SDRF team rushed to spot and started the rescue operation. Later the engine boat was used in rescue operations as the water current was very strong. All the seven people were safely evacuated.

