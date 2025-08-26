 Indore: RTO Seizes 18 Buses For Illegal Parking
Indore: RTO Seizes 18 Buses For Illegal Parking

On Monday, 13 buses were seized, in addition to five seized earlier

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 12:29 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Road Transport Department (RTO) carried out a major crackdown on buses parked haphazardly near Sarwate bus stand, city railway station and adjoining areas, seizing 18 buses in two days.

The action followed directives from the High Court and Collector Asheesh Singh to streamline city traffic during peak hours.

On Monday, 13 buses were seized, in addition to five seized earlier, most of them suburban passenger buses. According to RTO Pradeep Sharma, they had received complaints against these buses for over-speeding, overcharging, failing to issue tickets and not displaying fare charts.

During the operation, buses parked illegally at Regal Bridge and Rajkumar Bridge were found picking up passengers and were seized on the spot. Officials also inspected fitness certificates, permits, insurance papers, tax receipts and speed governor compliance.

The district administration had earlier instructed bus operators to use the land freed from Hope Mill for parking. However, operators continue to park on roads despite repeated warnings.

The department have now issued a stern warning that buses must operate only from designated stands. The drive against illegal parking and permit violations will continue, officials said.

