 MP: Woman Ends Life Over Family Dispute; In-Laws Accused Of Fleeing After Incident
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Woman Ends Life Over Family Dispute; In-Laws Accused Of Fleeing After Incident

MP: Woman Ends Life Over Family Dispute; In-Laws Accused Of Fleeing After Incident

Rafiq said that Rani’s in-laws left her three children in the hospital and ran away and were pressuring her not to complain to the police.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 08:09 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old married woman committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance. The deceased, Rani, wife of Tipu, a resident of Tajpur, was married 13 years ago and her maternal home is in Shyampur, Sehore. Rani has 3 children. Her brothers Rafiq and Shaukeen said that she had talked to Shaukeen on mobile till 9 pm on Monday.

Read Also
VIDEO: Eight Residents Remain Stuck In Lift Of Indore Residential Building For One Hour; No...
article-image

At 10 pm, Shaukeen got a call from brother-in-law Tipu that Rani had consumed poison and they were taking her to the hospital. At 11 pm, Tipu again told Shaukeen on the phone that she had died. Rani’s family reached Ujjain and went to a private hospital where Rani’s in-laws had a dispute with them.

FPJ Shorts
Badlapur Minors Sexual Abuse Case: Internet Suspended Amid Massive Outrage Among Locals; NHRC Seeks Report From Maha Govt
Badlapur Minors Sexual Abuse Case: Internet Suspended Amid Massive Outrage Among Locals; NHRC Seeks Report From Maha Govt
Badlapur Sex Abuse Row: Schools To Implement 'Vishakha Committees' For Sexual Harassment Prevention, Announces Deepak Kesarkar
Badlapur Sex Abuse Row: Schools To Implement 'Vishakha Committees' For Sexual Harassment Prevention, Announces Deepak Kesarkar
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Delayed Polls Create Uncertainty, Prompting Candidates To Prepare As Independents
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Delayed Polls Create Uncertainty, Prompting Candidates To Prepare As Independents
Income Tax Clearance Certificate Before Foreign Travel Only In Rare Cases: CBDT
Income Tax Clearance Certificate Before Foreign Travel Only In Rare Cases: CBDT

Rafiq said that Rani’s in-laws left her three children in the hospital and ran away and were pressuring her not to complain to the police. Tipu had contacts with other women, due to which there used to be disputes between them. On the fateful night too, they had a fight on the same issue after which Rani consumed poison. Tipu runs a vehicle alignment shop on Agar Road.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Big Dome Creating Traffic Snarls At Shaheed Park Finally Removed In Ujjain

MP: Big Dome Creating Traffic Snarls At Shaheed Park Finally Removed In Ujjain

MP: 4 Women Nabbed From Moving Train For Stealing Mangalsutras In Ujjain

MP: 4 Women Nabbed From Moving Train For Stealing Mangalsutras In Ujjain

MP: Woman Ends Life Over Family Dispute; In-Laws Accused Of Fleeing After Incident

MP: Woman Ends Life Over Family Dispute; In-Laws Accused Of Fleeing After Incident

MP: Rising AIDS Cases Alarm 10 Districts; Khargone Under Scrutiny As State Launches Awareness...

MP: Rising AIDS Cases Alarm 10 Districts; Khargone Under Scrutiny As State Launches Awareness...

Indore: Man Acquitted From Friend's Murder Case After 5 Years In Judicial Custody

Indore: Man Acquitted From Friend's Murder Case After 5 Years In Judicial Custody