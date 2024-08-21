MP: Woman Ends Life Over Family Dispute; In-Laws Accused Of Fleeing After Incident

Representational Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old married woman committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance. The deceased, Rani, wife of Tipu, a resident of Tajpur, was married 13 years ago and her maternal home is in Shyampur, Sehore. Rani has 3 children. Her brothers Rafiq and Shaukeen said that she had talked to Shaukeen on mobile till 9 pm on Monday.

At 10 pm, Shaukeen got a call from brother-in-law Tipu that Rani had consumed poison and they were taking her to the hospital. At 11 pm, Tipu again told Shaukeen on the phone that she had died. Rani’s family reached Ujjain and went to a private hospital where Rani’s in-laws had a dispute with them.

Rafiq said that Rani’s in-laws left her three children in the hospital and ran away and were pressuring her not to complain to the police. Tipu had contacts with other women, due to which there used to be disputes between them. On the fateful night too, they had a fight on the same issue after which Rani consumed poison. Tipu runs a vehicle alignment shop on Agar Road.