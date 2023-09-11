MP: Woman Dies, Hubby, Kids Injured In Road Mishap | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A family of four got hit by a truck on the speed breaker near the toll located at Chintaman Bypass at Bhairavgarh police station area.

A woman died on the spot after her head came under the wheel of the truck. Two children and the husband of the deceased were injured in the incident. Police said that Bharti (29), wife of Rajesh Kahar, resident of Bhangarh, died in the road accident.

Her husband and two children, 6-year-old Ayush and 8-year-old Gaurav, were injured. The ambulance sent the injured to the District Hospital where doctors declared the woman brought dead and admitted the injured for treatment.

Bharti was married to Rajesh from Bhangarh 11 years ago. Her maternal home is in Suliakhedi of Bhairavgarh. She along with her family had come to her maternal house in Suliakhedi on Rakshabandhan. They were on their way back at 12 pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the bike lost its balance on the speed breaker near the toll booth on Chintaman Bypass. The truck coming from behind ran over the woman’s head. She died on the spot.

The police prepared the panchnama of the body and handed it over to the family after post-mortem in the presence of family members on Sunday morning.

Youth Dies, Friend Sustains Injury

Two youths riding a bike were hit by a diesel tanker at village Bhainsonda Fanta located on Maksi Road at Panwasa police station area. In the accident, the youth riding pillion died while the bike rider was injured.

The incident occurred at 9 pm on Saturday. The villagers came forward to help the injured youth and called dial 100. An ambulance was called and the injured were taken to the District Hospital.

On reaching the hospital, the seriously injured youth was being referred but died before the treatment began. Police said that Babu (22) alias Vikas, a resident of Tarana, died in the incident. His friend Dara Singh is being treated in the hospital.