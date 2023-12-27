MP: Woman Crushed To Death As Friend Runs Over Her With Car In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was crushed to death and one other injured after their friend ran over them with his car in Neemuch on Wednesday.

The victim, Uma Suthar, a resident of Gram Khateekhera in Jawad Vikas Khand, Jaora, was involved in event management in Jaipur. She belonged to a family of five, including her father Motilal Suthar, mother Manju Bai Suthar, younger sister Diya Suthar (19 years old), and brother Kushal Suthar (16 years old), all engaged in farming and labor in Gram Khateekhera.

Reportedly, a group of individuals, including Mangesh Aroda from Mansarovar, Rajkumar Jat from Jhunjhunu, Uma Suthar from Madhya Pradesh, and another woman, had a party and were out around 5 am. Along the way, a dispute arose between Mangesh Aroda and his female friend, resulting in a heated argument on Girdhar Marg, near the Everland Vish Hotel, leading to an unfortunate incident.

During the altercation, Mangesh Aroda allegedly ran over Rajkumar Jat and Uma Suthar with his car. The injured victims were rushed to the hospital, where Uma Suthar succumbed to her injuries, while Rajkumar Jat is currently undergoing treatment. A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet, showing the aftermath of the dispute and the youth fleeing the scene after allegedly running over the victims. The police are investigating the case.