MP: Western Railways Resumes Mhow-Indore Shuttle

Represtentative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): On the demand of passengers, the railway administration has resumed passenger train No 09535 (Mhow-Indore shuttle), which was cancelled.

Following the temporary cancellation of passenger train No 09535 due to track doubling activities between Barlai Yard and Magalia Yard by Western Railways, commuters, particularly daily employees, voiced their dissatisfaction.

Concerns were raised about the impact on the working-class passengers travelling to various stations, including Mhow, Haraniya Khedi, Rau, and Rajendra Nagar.

Anil Dholi, the convenor of the Indore-Mhow Railway Passengers Association, spearheaded the protest, emphasising the significant number of daily passengers relying on the Mhow-Indore shuttle.

Dholi urged Western Railways to reconsider, highlighting the crucial role of the train in facilitating timely commutes for the working class.

Responding to the collective plea, Western Railways has decided to resume passenger train No 09535, at least between Mhow and Indore. This move aims to alleviate the concerns of daily commuters and restore a vital transportation link for the working class.

The cancellation had increased pressure on suburban buses between Mhow and Indore, causing inconvenience and higher fares for passengers.

With the train's resumption, the strain on alternative transportation is expected to ease, ensuring a smoother and more affordable travel experience for the commuting public.