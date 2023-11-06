MP: Western Railway Observes Vigilance Awareness Week

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Vigilance department of Western Railway observed Vigilance Awareness Week from October 30 to November 5 in Ratlam. Various activities were organised in Ratlam division during this week to promote vigilance and anti-corruption.

As part of this, a seminar with the theme ‘Say no to corruption’ was held in the committee room of Ratlam divisional office, on Saturday. The seminar focused on staying committed to the nation and was attended by Shalabh Goyal, senior deputy general manager of Western Railway, who provided insights on the public interest disclosure and whistleblower protection (PIDPI) resolution of 2004. Divisional railway manager Rajneesh Kumar, other officials and employees of division actively participated in the seminar.

Besides, recognising the importance of nukkad natak in conveying messages to the public, employees organised a play on vigilance awareness at platform number 4 of Ratlam Junction railway station. Kumar commended the staff for their efforts in presenting the street play effectively. The play was well-received by a diverse audience, including senior deputy general manager Shalabh Goyal, Western Railway officials, vigilance department officers and passengers.

