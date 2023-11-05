Indore: Man Caught For Selling Misbranded Engine Oil |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A joint team of crime branch and Juni Indore police raided a godown and seized engine oil worth Rs 2 lakh, police said on Saturday. The godown owner, who was caught from the spot, was selling the oil in packing of branded companies. The accused was booked under the Copyright Act and further investigation is on.

Additional DCP (crime) Rajesh Dandotia said that a crime branch team was gathering information about the people involved in selling products misusing brands and trademarks in the city. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch accompanied by the Juni Indore police raided a godown in the Loha Mandi area and caught a person named Rishi Dasore from there. The officials found that the accused was misusing the names of some engine oil companies. He used to pack the oil in boxes with names of reputed companies and was supplying them in the city and other districts and Maharashtra. The accused was cheating with the people by doing such an act.

The accused allegedly informed the police that he is a mechanical engineer. He could not get a job during Covid-19 so he started the business of bike’s plastic parts but he could not earn more profit so he started selling fake oil. He used to bring oil from Delhi to pack it in the jars of some companies. He allegedly supplied the oil in Ujjain, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Agar Malwa, Khargone, Barwani, Neemuch, Damoh, Mandsaur, Rajgarh and Maharashtra as well. Oil worth Rs 2 lakh was seized by the police and further investigation is on.