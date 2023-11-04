 MP: Govt Making Indore A Major Hub Of Railways With Projects Worth Thousands Of Crores, Says Vaishnaw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Govt Making Indore A Major Hub Of Railways With Projects Worth Thousands Of Crores, Says Vaishnaw

MP: Govt Making Indore A Major Hub Of Railways With Projects Worth Thousands Of Crores, Says Vaishnaw

To make Indore a major centre of railways, work is underway on projects worth thousands of crores of rupees for laying new rail lines in six directions of the city, doubling of railway line and gauge conversion.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that Indore, the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh, is being turned into a major hub of railways with projects worth thousands of crores of rupees.

He made the statement on Friday after inaugurating the main election office of Ramesh Mendola, sitting BJP MLA from Indore-2 and the party's candidate from the same seat for the upcoming assembly elections.

To make Indore a major centre of railways, work is underway on projects worth thousands of crores of rupees for laying new rail lines in six directions of the city, doubling of railway line and gauge conversion.

These projects include Ratlam-Indore-Mhow-Khandwa-Akola rail line, Indore-Manmad rail line, Indore-Dahod rail line and Indore-Jabalpur rail line.

Read Also
Bhopal: From Musical Show To Learning Storytelling & Photoshop, 6 Things To Do This Weekend
article-image

Vaishnaw said that apart from making Indore's main railway station and Laxmibai Nagar railway station world-class, work is also going on for a multi-modal cargo terminal.

The BJP has appointed Vaishnaw the joint in-charge for the November 17 Madhya Pradesh assembly polls.

He claimed that as per reports, the BJP would again form a government in Madhya Pradesh with a huge majority.

Read Also
Indore: Working To Win Hearts Of Voters, Says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Who Once Expressed 'Zero...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Explosion At Ordnance Factory Khamria, Worker Sustains Severe Burns

MP: Explosion At Ordnance Factory Khamria, Worker Sustains Severe Burns

MP: Govt Making Indore A Major Hub Of Railways With Projects Worth Thousands Of Crores, Says...

MP: Govt Making Indore A Major Hub Of Railways With Projects Worth Thousands Of Crores, Says...

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Chief JP Nadda Offers Prayers At Chirahula Temple In Rewa Ahead Of Polls

Madhya Pradesh: BJP Chief JP Nadda Offers Prayers At Chirahula Temple In Rewa Ahead Of Polls

Indore: Working To Win Hearts Of Voters, Says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Who Once Expressed 'Zero...

Indore: Working To Win Hearts Of Voters, Says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Who Once Expressed 'Zero...

Indore: Man From Mumbai Arrested With MD Drugs Worth Rs 10L

Indore: Man From Mumbai Arrested With MD Drugs Worth Rs 10L