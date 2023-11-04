 Indore: Working To Win Hearts Of Voters, Says BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya Who Once Expressed 'Zero Intention' To Fight Polls
In reply to Baghel's 'BJP using cash to woo voters' allegations, Vijayvargiya called it "an insult to the public."

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "influencing" the voters with cash, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that making such a statement was an insult to the public.

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP General Secretary said that people want development and that he had won the hearts of people in Indore.

"Saying such things is an insult to the public. People tell me that the Congress candidate is using money (for votes). The public wants development. Winning elections is one thing, winning people's hearts is another. I have won people's hearts in Indore," Vijayvargiya told media on Friday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday alleged that the BJP is using CRPF vehicles to bring in cash and other items in the state to influence the voters ahead of the legislative assembly elections. He also requested the Election Commission (ECI) to check the vehicles belonging to the armed forces.

"I request that the Election Commission should check vehicles belonging to CRPF also. BJP has accepted defeat BJP and is getting boxes filled with cash to be used for influencing the voters. This is a serious matter. Congress will file a complaint in this manner. What's the need to bring more companies of CRPF when there is enough CRPF presence in the state," Baghel said while speaking to the media.

Earlier, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said that he does not go anywhere to win polls but to "win the hearts of his party workers".

Vijayvargiya is BJP's candidate for the Indore-1 assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. 

