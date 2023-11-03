MP: Nath Tears Into BJP Govt, Terms CM Manifestor Of Lies

Former CM Kamal Nath |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress president Kamal Nath voiced strong criticism against BJP government, labelling it a government marred by corruption and scandals in an election-related public gathering at Gandhi Square in Mandsaur. Nath urged the people to bid farewell to the "useless" and "manifestor of lies" Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by voting for the Congress in the upcoming elections. The former chief minister highlighted the issues of unemployment and the farmers' struggle to get fair prices for their produce, questioning the government's effectiveness. He emphasised the Congress's commitment to uniting people, regardless of diversity of religion, culture and language. He pointed out that the previous Congress government had waived the first instalment of loans of 27 lakh farmers in the state, benefiting over 1 lakh farmers in Mandsaur district alone.

Nath also criticised the 18-year rule of the BJP, alleging that development was overshadowed by scams, commissions, unemployment, inflation and prevalence of mafia and crimes. At the event, Nath introduced the four Congress candidates from the stage, appealing for support in the elections. He underscored the importance of Mandsaur district's role in supporting Congress and preventing any errors made in 2023.

Former MP Meenakshi Natarajan along with other party leaders addressed the public meeting. Nath assured the implementation of the incoming Congress government's promises. The gathering included numerous party officials and citizens from across the district.

