MP Weather Update: Western Disturbance Active In North India, Cloudy Effects To Be Seen In State

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Western Disturbance has become active in North India since Tuesday. Its effect will be seen in Madhya Pradesh after two days. There may be cloud cover in many districts of the state including Bhopal and Indore. After the system passes, a period of severe cold will begin in the state.

According to meteorologists, the entire state including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain experienced severe cold in the second fortnight of January. The minimum temperature in the state was 4.6 degrees in Rewa and 5 degrees in Naugaon-Datia.

The minimum night temperature in 10 cities was below 10 degrees, while on Monday, the maximum day temperature was below 25 degrees in 14 districts including Gwalior, Jabalpur, Indore. At the same time, there was light to moderate fog in 13 districts.

Talking about big cities, the day temperature in Gwalior on Monday was 19.5 degrees. The temperature dropped by 3.1 degrees. The temperature in Bhopal was recorded at 25.3 degrees after a drop of 2.8 degrees. The temperature was 24.9 degrees in Indore, 27 degrees in Ujjain and 23.7 degrees in Jabalpur.

Khajuraho is the coldest in the state, mercury 17.4 degrees

On Monday, the day temperature in Khajuraho dropped by 6.6 degrees to 17.4 degrees. Due to which it remained the coldest in the state. After a drop of 4 degrees in Rewa, the maximum temperature was 21.2 degrees. The temperature was 21.5 degrees in Naugaon, 22.4 degrees in Pachmarhi, 22.6 degrees in Sidhi and 22.9 degrees in Satna. The mercury remained below 25 degrees in Raisen, Malanjkhand, Tikamgarh, Dhar and Umaria. The mercury was highest in Khandwa and Khargone. The maximum temperature was recorded at 29.1 degrees in Khandwa and 29.6 degrees in Khargone.

Effect of severe cold after January 20

Meteorologist SN Sahu said that Jammu has received less snowfall than normal. Due to this, northern winds are not coming in the state and the drop in temperature has reduced. Western disturbance will be active from January 16. Its effect will be seen in the state after a day or two. Due to this, there will be light clouds. The minimum temperature will drop after the system passes on January 20.