 MP Weather Update: Rewa, Khandwa Cooler Than Hill Station Pachmarhi; Hail Likely In Some Districts Around New Year
Western disturbance will become active from December 29.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dense fog is prevailing in many districts of Madhya Pradesh, as a result, visibility remained low in Bhind, Gwalior, Morena on Wednesday morning. There was smog in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Ujjain also. Rewa and Khandwa remained colder than Pachmarhi on Tuesday night.

Western disturbance will become active from December 29. This system will remain strong. There are chances of rain along with hail storms from December 30 to January 4.

Dr. Vedprakash Singh, Senior Scientist of Meteorological Department, Bhopal, said that Western Disturbance will be active from the night of December 29. Due to this, the weather in the state will change from December 30 to January 4. There is a possibility of hailstorm and rain in Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Bhopal, Sagar and Rewa divisions. There may be drizzle in Indore, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Shahdol.

The temperature recorded in Bhopal was 12.8 degree celsius, 13.6 degree in Indore, 8.9 degree in Gwalior, 9.8 degree in Jabalpur, 13.8 degree in Ujjain. Rewa recorded the lowest temperature of 7.6 degree celsius whereas 8 degree temperature recorded in Khandwa, 8.4 degree in Pachmarhi, 8.5 degree in Umaria, 8.7 degree in Malanjkhand, 8.6 degree in Khajuraho, 8.8 degree in Khargone, 9 degree in Mandla and 9.4 degree in Rajgarh.

