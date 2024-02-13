MP Weather Update: Light Rain Alert Issued For State; Brace For Another Cold Spell

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The weather department has issued a light rain alert in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. Some parts of the Sagar, Rewa, and Shahdol divisions may experience scattered light rain. After the passage of cyclonic circulation and a trough line, northern winds are expected to return to the region. This will mark the beginning of a rapid cold spell starting from Wednesday.

On Tuesday morning, fog and mist enveloped 16 cities in the state, including Gwalior and Jabalpur. Prior to this, on Sunday, there were instances of both heavy and light rain in Malajkhand, Umaria, Seoni, Mandla, Jabalpur, Chhindwara, and Pachmarhi, while on Monday, clouds lingered over several cities, including Bhopal. In the evening, Bhopal also witnessed fog.

The change in weather in state is because of cyclonic circulation system and the passage of a trough line near South Gujarat. According to Dr. Ved Prakash Singh, Senior Scientist at the Bhopal Meteorological Department, these systems are causing a change in the weather in the state. After the passage of the system, northern winds will start blowing again, leading to an increase in cold conditions.

On Monday, the daytime temperatures increased in several cities across the state. The maximum temperatures recorded were 26.9 degrees Celsius in Bhopal, 28.6 degrees Celsius in Indore, 24.5 degrees Celsius in Gwalior, 28 degrees Celsius in Jabalpur, and 28.5 degrees Celsius in Ujjain. Meanwhile, the night temperatures on Sunday-Monday dropped to a minimum of 7.6 degrees Celsius in Gwalior, with other cities recording temperatures above 12 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, Nowgong remained the coldest in the state with a daytime temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius. Khajuraho, Tikamgarh, and Pachmarhi recorded temperatures below 25 degrees Celsius. Dhar, Damoh, Umaria, Narmadapuram, and Khandwa recorded temperatures above 29 degrees Celsius, with Khandwa being the highest at 31.5 degrees Celsius.