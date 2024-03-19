MP: Violation Of MCC In Agar Malwa; Posters, Banners Of Govt Schemes Not Removed, CMO Issues Instructions |

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): As the Lok Sabha elections drew near, a violation of the model code of conduct came to the fore in Agar Malwa district with posters and banners of government schemes still prominently displayed in various areas. Despite strict regulations prohibiting such publicity during the election period, these promotional materials continue to be a common sight.

A recent incident in Susner has brought this issue to the forefront. A banner promoting the Shayakiya scheme was found prominently displayed at the entrance of the court complex on the tehsil road. The presence of such banners is a direct violation of the model code of conduct, which prohibits the government from publicising its schemes once the election process has commenced.

Upon discovery of the banner, the chief municipal officer (CMO) issued instructions to remove it immediately. However, this incident raises concerns about the overall enforcement of the code of conduct in the district.

The banner in question features photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with information about the development and upliftment of the tribal community in Madhya Pradesh. Such promotional materials not only violate the model code of conduct but also raise questions about the fairness of the election process.

In response to this violation, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has reiterated the importance of adhering to the model code of conduct and has issued strict instructions to remove all such posters and banners promoting government schemes.

Authorities are now working to ensure the prompt removal of these materials to uphold the integrity of the election process in the district.