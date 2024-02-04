MP: Villages Still Fighting For Basic Amenities Like Water And More!

Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar (Madhya Pradesh): Badi and Chotti Kareti, two distant gram panchayats falls under Chandrashekhar Azad Nagar Janpad Panchayat in Alirajpur district, despite 75 years of Independence, lives in complete darkness and poverty. Residents have neither been provided with the basic facilities nor have received proper benefits from any schemes offered by the government.

Not only electricity, but the people here are still deprived of good roads, and water. The lack of basic amenities has severely impacted the daily lives of the villagers, hindering their access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

People here claimed that after 75 years of independence, since the arrival of Panchayati Raj in this Gram Panchayat, many sarpanches lead the gram panchayat, but none of them bother to redress our grievances and as a result of that, we are deprived the benefit of the government's public welfare schemes.

People from Maal Falia which falls under Badi Kareti Gram Panchayat narrating their plight told that the electric poles have not been there till date. They somehow He is lighting the lights in the house by drawing a wire at his own expense from a kilometre away. The second problem is that of water. About 50 to 60 people live in Mal Phalia, and since there is not even a hand pump, they bring water from a kilometre away. Hemta of Tadvi Phalia of Big Kareti says that, till date, the road has not been built in our village since independence. A few months ago, Madho Singh Dawar, District President Inder Singh Dawar performed Bhoomi Pujan. Till date, the road work has not started, and so has our village. Electricity poles have not been installed in the area; we have to draw wires from faraway places at our own expense to bring electricity to our homes and fields. The villagers of Gram Panchayat said that if there are no facilities in our panchayat, then they will not vote in the Lok Sabha.

Regarding the matter, Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Kalam Bai Jamra says that she will become the Sarpanch in 22. The situation of Gram Panchayat since independence till date is that due to a lack of electric poles in the village, the people of the village have to pay their own expenses. The same Gram Panchayat is using electricity in their homes by pulling. Due to the non-construction of remote roads in Badi Kareti, the villagers have to face difficulties in getting vehicles out for commuting.

There is also a problem with water for the villagers, as there is no hand pump in the basin, so women from faraway places collect water. Despite my repeatedly telling the problems of the Gram Panchayat to top officials and public representatives, the problems are not being resolved.