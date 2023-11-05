MP: Villagers Stage Protest On Tal-Alot Road

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In two different cases, villagers staged a sit-in and blocked the Tal-Alot main road on Saturday. In the first case, more than 15-20 people of Bhutiya village staged a protest against the supply of electricity from the Bhutiya grid to the other new villages. The angry villagers reached the grid and protested at Tal-Alot main road and stopped the vehicles to pass through leading to a huge traffic jam. The villagers raised slogans against the electricity department. Watching the situation escalate, the electricity department informed the administrative officials. The officials reached the spot to placate the villagers.

The police launched an investigation and registered a case against the protesters under sections 143 and 188 of the IPC for violating the code of conduct and blocking the road. In another case, farmers of Khejdiya, Gujran and other villagers allegedly accused the fertiliser trader on Alot Road of selling fake and adulterated fertilisers. The local police reached the spot and confiscated a few sacks of fertilisers and asked the agriculture department to conduct an impartial investigation into the matter.

The farmers stated that they got to know of the substandard quality of fertilisers after using them in their fields. The farmers have submitted an application and demanded action against the fertiliser shop operator. Meanwhile, the fertiliser trader denied all the allegations levelled against him.