MP: Villagers Show Black Flags To BJP Candidate In Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Expressing their dissatisfaction, villagers from Karoda showed black flags to BJP candidate Neena Verma while she entered the village in Dhar assembly during her election campaigning.

Citing her sporadic visits - only thrice in 15 years, all during election times - with negligible development in the area, they raised slogans against her.

Despite attempts by BJP workers to engage in public relations and convince the villagers to consider their perspectives, the united village populace remained steadfast, refusing to allow any outreach efforts.

The incident showcases the sentiments of the village, highlighting the need for sustained development efforts and a more consistent presence of political representatives to address their concerns.

