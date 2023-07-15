MP: Village Awaits Road Connectivity Even After 75 Years Of Independence | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): India has entered in its 75th year of Independence. The country saw many changes during the 75 years, there are places which are fast-moving towards development, but there are also such villages in the country, where the paved road were something that the villagers only dreamt of since Independence.

Residents of Baman Khedi village in Moriya gram panchayat under Alot assembly continue to struggle even for basic civic facilities.

Deprived of basic facilities for seven decades of Independence, students of the primary school along with villagers reached the SDM office and handed over a memorandum to tehsildar Sonam Bhagat with an address to the collector.

In the memorandum, it was mentioned that lack of road connectivity in the villages are a threat to life of school students who miss out on their classes.

The situation worsens during monsoons, when the temporary pathway passing through fields gets inundated, leaving it battered and unusable for students. Even emergency health services failed to reach the village due to poor road connectivity.

Rajpal Singh, a resident said that 60pc students from the village failed in their examination last year due to lack of road infrastructure. Students have to travel dangerously on potholed roads just to be in school.

The villagers are angry and disappointed for not being given due attention by the government and demanded fulfillment of basic facilities from the ruling government and the MLA.

Sarpanch Parvat Singh Gurjar said that the village lags behind in development as population of villages did not exist in revenue records, despite several demands.

Bamankhedi village does not exist in the revenue records. The road constructed under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Scheme connects Kalakhedi village with the city but did not extend to Bamankhedi village.

