 MP: Taxi Driver Jumps Before Speeding Train, Dies; Body Laid Unattended On Tracks Due To Dispute Between Police Stations & RPF
The deceased is identified as Prema Banjara, a resident of Pushprajgarh Amarkantak in Anuppur district.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A taxi driver allegedly committed suicide by coming under the train at Shastri Bridge in Jabalpur on wee hours of Saturday. However, his mutilated body was still lying on the rail tracks till the time of filing this story due to a dispute between three police stations and RPF.

According to the information, the incident took place around 5 am in the morning. The body of the deceased has not been picked up yet due to the border dispute between three police stations and RPF. Even after 6 hours the body of the deceased was not sent for Post-mortem.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

article-image

