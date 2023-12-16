MP: Verbal Dispute Erupts Between Principal And Teacher Over Attendance In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A heated verbal dispute erupted between the principal-in-charge and English teacher posted at the Government Integrated High School in Ukavad under Raghogarh on Saturday over the attendance register.

As per the complaint lodged by principal in-charge Jagdish Chandra Shikari, English teacher Girraj Kishore Sahu, repeatedly marked a red line next to the principal's name in the attendance register, obstructing him from signing from December 15 to 28.

When confronted by the principal in-charge, Sahu attributed his actions to directives from the district education officer (DEO), he also misbehaved with the principal, escalating the conflict further.

Later, the accused teacher also resorted to making life-threatening remarks against the principal, worsening the already grim situation.

The principal lodged a complaint with the Ukavad police post and sought an inquiry into the matter. A video of the entire incident surfaced on various social media platforms.

The video also captured a confrontational exchange between the principal and the teacher. In the video, Shikari is seen questioning Sahu about the red markings in the register, with the latter initially attributing it to DEO instructions. Sahu was evasive and loud in his responses to the principal.

Students showcase designs at fashion exhibition

FP Photo

In a vibrant display of creativity and craftsmanship, a two-day-long fashion exhibition based on the theme of 'Self-reliant India' was held at Polytechnic College, here.

The event, organised by the department of fashion technology, showcased brightly coloured designer clothes, doll-like statues adorned with artificial pearl necklaces and attractive dance costumes.

Around 30 students of the FT department participated, showcasing their skills in clothing design, jewellery making and crafting dance costumes. These budding artisans showcased hand-made embroidery techniques learned throughout the year.

Principal SS Mukati commended the students for their dedication, hard work and perseverance. Students learned the intricacies of embroidery techniques throughout the year and demonstrated them in a two-day-long exhibition.

Students diligently prepared art and craft materials, creating jewellery, bangles, necklaces and other beautiful crafts sourced from materials obtained from the local market.

In the exhibition, dance costumes from 10 states including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and other states were put on display.

The exhibition was a testament to the hard work, dedication and talent of the participating students. Various students including Shraddha Sharma, Shweta Mandloi, Raksha Soni and Naira Khan played a significant role.