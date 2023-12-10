MP: Various Cases Resolved At National Lok Adalat In Khacrod, Mahidpur

Khacrod (Madhya Pradesh): A National Lok Adalat was organised by the tehsil legal services committee on Friday in the court premises.

District and additional sessions judge Shoaib Khan and civil judge Pankaj Butani inaugurated the event. Advocates Association president Pramod Deora and others were present.

Four cases under the Hindu Marriage Act, one case of Civil Enforcement, and 16 cases of the Electricity Act were resolved. As many as 27 criminal cases, four cases under section 138, one civil case, one under section 125, and one case of private complaint were also resolved.

Out of 1,533 pre-litigation cases of municipal water tax, shop rent, water tax, and bank recovery, 85 cases and 372 pre-litigation cases of the electricity department were resolved.

In this way, 56 cases were resolved out of those pending in the court. A case of family dispute was also solved with mutual reconciliation and guidance of judge Butani and advocates Anil and Mukesh Sharma.

Rs 2.75L recovered in Mahidpur

A National Lok Adalat was conducted in the local court premises, in which Rs 2.75 lakh was recovered as revenue after resolving 50 cases. Meanwhile, the municipal team issued letters to the defaulters to deposit Rs 19.35 Lakh in a total of 124 cases, chief municipal officer Chandrashekhar Sonis said.

Out of the total revenue collected in the adalat, Rs 88,000 was recovered from 21 cases of property/consolidated tax, Rs 1.2 lakh was recovered from 21 cases of water tax and Rs 84,000 was recovered from eight cases of shop rent.

On this occasion, civic body members Rakesh Kaithwas, Radheshyam Yadav, and others were present.