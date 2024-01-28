MP: 'Values Have Pivotal Role In Shaping Students' Characters'

FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): In the Republic Day celebration, jointly organised by Nehru Smriti Higher Secondary School and Swami Vivekananda Education College, Dr Anand Gupta, alumnus and chief guest, emphasised the pivotal role of values in shaping students' characters, attributing his success to the education he received at the institution.

Advocate Narendra Tiwari, another special guest, urged students to embrace responsibility and strive for excellence, both for themselves and for the greater good of society.

Hemant Garg, a former student and esteemed journalist, fondly recalled his participation in Bal Sabha activities at Nehru School, underscoring their profound impact on his personal and professional journey. The event also featured the customary flag salute and a warm welcome address by BL Jain, president of the organising committee, who reiterated the commitment to providing quality education to underprivileged children.

The gathering, attended by notable figures such as former president Peer Chand Mittal, Dilip Kanungo, Ravindra Singh Mandloi, Govind Mangal, Deepak Lalka, and esteemed community members, underscored the collective effort to celebrate education and nurture talent in Sendhwa.

In a recent event, Pandit Mewalal Patidar of Gayatri Dham, Jamli delivered a powerful message on the significance of hard work and fearlessness. The occasion, which marked the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram Lalla was attended by students.